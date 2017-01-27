Nickelodeon’s original series ‘Bunsen Is a Beast’ to premiere in February

An all new original, animated series is set to hit Nickelodeon on Tuesday, 21 February. Titled Bunsen Is a Beast, the 20-episode series tells the story of Bunsen and Mikey, two new friends who have their own share of fun in the town of Muckledunk.

Bunsen is the first beast ever to attend a middle school for human kids and comes under the pressure to succeed and prove to the world that monsters can live among humans, harmoniously. Taking a little help from his human buddy Mikey, Bunsen sets to learn how to complete human world tasks, like, doing homework, eating ice cream, and riding the bus. But Bunsen is not the only one who gets to experience something new, Mikey in turn gets to navigate the Beast World with his monster buddy and meet all the mythical beasts that reside there.



The Bunsen is a Beast voice cast includes: Jeremy Rowley (iCarly) as Bunsen, the first beast ever to attend a middle school for human kids; Ben Giroux (Henry Danger) as Mikey, a sweet and quirky kid and Bunsen’s best friend; Cristina Milizia (Monster High) as Darcy, Bunsen and Mikey’s homeschooled friend; Kari Wahlgren (The Fairly OddParents) as Amanda Killman, the rigid and rule bound beast hater; comedy legend Cheri Oteri (Saturday Night Live) as Miss Flap, Mikey and Bunsen’s eccentric teacher; Jeff Bennett (Jake and the Neverland Pirates) as Bunsen’s Dad; and Jennifer Hale (The Powerpuff Girls) as Bunsen’s Mom. Additionally, Wahlgren and Rowley also voice Mikey’s Mom and Dad.

Created and executive produced by Butch Hartman (The Fairly OddParents), Bunsen is a Beast is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank.