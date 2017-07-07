Nickelodeon’s Nella all set to slay as a princess and not just sway away

Nickelodeon has recently launched Nella, the princess-knight by which they aim to portray the fact that “Princesses are born to Slay, not just sway”.

Nella is an eight year old unconventional princess with the super-powers to transform into a knight to save her family and citizens from monsters and evil beings. She is a princess who possesses values such as ‘grace’ and ‘politeness’ but at the same time, she is brave and courageous like a mighty knight. Nella goes on adventurous errands with her friends riding her unicorn. She wears a ball gown but has her own set of power dressing comprising of boots, swords and shields that she wears to defend herself from monsters.

Talking about the concept of the show, Nickelodeon said, “We can’t stop parents from addressing their young girls as ‘princesses’, but we definitely can empower the princess roles that are portrayed and alter the way the world conceives them. Nickelodeon has introduced one such show with its lead character Nella, who is an inspiration to the new generation of princesses.”

The character of Nella is positioned in a manner to challenge the existing stereotypes of the term ‘Princess’. Children grow up watching princess tales and draw inspiration from the characters. The motive of the show is apparently to empower young girls and make them feel strong and powerful even while nourishing values and behaviour skills. Nella is a good blend of a princess and knight’s characteristics. It is more like the present and upcoming generation of empowered and independent girls. She is more of how the new-age princesses desire to be.

The show debuted on the channel on 12 June and runs through the week from 11.30 AM.