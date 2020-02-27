Nickelodeon’s former president launches new kids content studio

Nickelodeon former president Cyma Zarghami, after leaving the company has returned to the business of creating content for kids. She recently launched MiMO Studio, a production company and consultancy that will put its initial focus on developing original movies based on properties she thinks will win over children and their families.

MiMO will create original IP and acquire existing ones, with the goal of making live-action and animated movies for kids 11 and under. The prodco is looking for multi-cultural characters, and will develop and produce all of its properties, with a goal of turning them into franchises.

Zarghami started at Nickelodeon in 1985 as a scheduling clerk and over three decades became one of the most important leaders in children’s television in the U.S. During her time there, Nickelodeon introduced young audiences to SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol and Henry Danger.

The first project in the live-action adaptation of the children’s book The Kid Who Only Hit Homers, which began production earlier this month. Based on the book by Matt Christopher, it’s a sports movie that revolves around a 13-year old boy who’s very good at baseball and his team. The Kid Who Only Hit Homers will be ready in March.