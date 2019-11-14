Nickelodeon to produce animated content for Netflix

Netflix and Nickelodeon announced a multiyear pact that requires the latter to produce original animated feature films and television shows for the streaming service. Part of the multi-year deal will include content based on existing Nickelodeon franchises as well as new ones.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix’s original animation VP Melissa Cobb.“We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

The arrangement will yield original animated feature films and TV series based on existing Nickelodeon library characters as well as newly created ones. Forthcoming specials under the agreement will be based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with the already appearing specials, Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus.

Netflix Animation’s 2019 slate includes family animated feature Klaus, kids animated series Dino Girl Gauko, adult animated film I Lost My Body, and Fast & Furious Spy Racers from DreamWorks.