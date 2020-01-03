Nickelodeon to launch 2D animated series ‘It’s Pony’ on 18 January

Nickelodeon has announced to be launching a brand new 2D animated series, It’s Pony on 18 January, Saturday.

The 20-episode series will follow the comedic adventures of Annie – an enthusiastic, unpredictable, carefree pony and her friend. Following its debut, the series will continue to air every Saturday on Nickelodeon and will air internationally starting in April.

Created by Ant Blades, It’s Pony is inspired by a short from Nickelodeon’s 2015 International Animated Shorts Programme. A pre-released episode is now available on the Nick App, Nick On Demand, and YouTube. The series explores the everyday life two best friends whose optimism and enthusiasm turn any situation from ordinary to extraordinary. Together, Pony and Annie always stick together to make ordinary life extraordinary.

It’s Pony stars Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time) as Annie, an optimistic and determined farm girl living in the city with her family and best friend Pony. Josh Zuckerman (Strange Angel) stars as Pony, who is naive and impulsive, but loves Annie more than anything; Abe Benrubi (E.R.) as Dad, who treats Pony as a nuisance, but recognises the special bond he shares with Annie; and India de Beaufort (All Hail King Julien) as Mom, who loves Annie and Pony’s relationship and always has a new project in the works.

The rest of the cast include Kal Penn as Annie’s friend Fred; Bobby Moynihan as Annie’s friend Brian; Rosario Dawson (Rent) as Annie’s school principal Ms. Ramiro; Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) as the landlord Mr. Pancks and Megan Hilty (Smash) as the too-obsessed-with-Pony friend Beatrice.