Nickelodeon to conduct school contact programme from Chennai to Chandigarh

Nickelodeon will drive away school blues with Nickelodeon Magic Masti and Sonic School is Cool. The two are set to engage with kids across 1,000 schools from Chennai to Chandigarh.

Viacom 18 Media business head, kids’ entertainment cluster Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Nickelodeon has always created priceless experience for kids by curating interactions that are engaging and entertaining. Our robust school contact programme is a great platform that allows us as well as our partner brands to connect with kids and establish an imminent place as a best friend and guide in every child’s daily life.”

Nickelodeon Magic Masti will bring alive the magic of Rudra into the classrooms with some fun games that encourage kids to focus and believe. The six-week high-decibel school engagement will see India’s Prince of Magic Rudra enchant kids in schools across eight cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The initiative will see Sonic super kid Shiva engaging kids through various interactive sessions in schools. The six-week school activity of Sonic will travel to school across a dozen cities covering Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jaipur and Kolkata.