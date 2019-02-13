Nickelodeon to celebrate ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ 20th anniversary with ‘Best Year Ever’

The beloved nautical creature, SpongeBob SquarePants turns 20 in 2019 and Nickelodeon is celebrating the show’s massive success with a year-long tribute, Best Year Ever.

According to the network, the live-action part of the episode will feature the voice talent behind SpongeBob (Tom Kenny), Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke), Mr. Krabs (Clancy Brown), Sandy (Carolyn Lawrence), Squidward (Rodger Bumpass) and Plankton (Mr. Lawrence) playing live-action doppelgänger versions of the animated characters they voice.

Nickelodeon will also commemorate the series with: a new product line by master toy partner Alpha Group, collaborations with lifestyle brands, the launch of a dedicated YouTube channel and a new mobile game.

Best Year Ever kicks off with a live-action and animated special mix, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, on Friday, 12 July and will culminate with the summer 2020 release of the franchise’s newest movie, The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge.

Having been the number one animated show on television, SpongeBob SquarePants still appeals to young fans and certainly deserves a tribute like Best Year Ever.