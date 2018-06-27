Nickelodeon takes ‘Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’, ‘Invader Zim’ and more to San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Nickelodeon is all set to present panels for Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) and Invader Zim at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2018, through one-of-a-kind virtual and real-world experiences.

Nickelodeon will showcase the all-new series of Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a re-imagined series that follows the band of brothers as they seek to unlock the mystical secrets of New York City; the upcoming Invader Zim original TV movie; the return of Double Dare, a reboot of the iconic game show; the hit animated series The Loud House, which follows 11-year-old Lincoln Loud’s life with his 10 sisters; and Reptar from Rugrats, who will tower over Nick’s space.

The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel, that will take place on Thursday 19 July will feature the new series’ voice cast — Omar Miller as Raph, Ben Schwartz as Leo, Josh Brener as Donnie, Brandon Mychal Smith as Mikey, Kat Graham as April O’Neil, and Eric Bauza as Splinter. Co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward, along with voice director Rob Paulsen will also be present.

In addition to this, the kids’ network will also offer selected fans the opportunity to interact with the TMNTs in Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live a virtual reality experience that immerses users in the Turtles’ iconic New York City world and allows them to have a conversation with Mikey or Donnie—voiced live on the scene by Brandon Mychal Smith and Josh Brener, respectively.

The Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus! panel will take place on Friday 20 July. It will include original series creator Jhonen Vasquez, art director Jenny Goldberg, and voice actors Richard Horvitz (Zim), Rikki Simons (GIR), Wally Wingert (Almighty Tallest Red) and Kevin McDonald (Almighty Tallest Purple).

The San Diego Comic-Con will continue between 19-22 July.