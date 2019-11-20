Nickelodeon renews ‘Blue’s Clues and You!’ for season 2

Nickelodeon has greenlit a second season of Blue’s Clues & You. The children’s network ordered an additional 20 episodes of the preschool series, which premiered on 11 November. A remake of the 1996 classic Blue’s Clues series, Blue’s Clues & You! follows new host Josh (Josh Dela Cruz) and Blue on new adventures.

The second season of Blue’s Clues & You will have Josh and Blue taking on brand-new adventures with friends old and new. The new season will also feature special appearances by Steve (Steve Burns), Joe (Donovan Patton), and Josh’s Lola (Carolyn Fe) — his grandmother — along with even more singing and dancing, exploration, celebration, and of course clues that empower preschoolers to help their friends.

The original Blue’s Clues aired on Nickelodeon from 1996 to 2006. The remake features a modern take on beloved Blue’s Clues hallmarks, like the Handy Dandy Notebook, which is now a smartphone that Josh can have video calls and receive emails. Blue and his pal Magenta have been updated with CG-animation, and original characters Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap, Shovel, Pail, Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, Cinnamon, Paprika, Felt Friends, Sidetable Drawer and Mailbox will all return — plus the original Thinking Chair. New additions include Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper’s twins, Sage and Ginger, and an all-new Handy Dandy Guitar.