Nickelodeon plans to make exam season fun for the kids!

With exams right around the corner, Nickelodeon is all geared to de-stress kids during the exam period. The franchise is all set to run campaigns like Nickelodeon’s ‘MASTI KA TIME TABLE’ and Sonic’s ‘SHIVA BANAYE EXAMS COOL’. Motu Patlu, Gattu Battu & Shiva is the favourite among kids and is turning out to be stress busters for kids this exam season.

Powered by United Colors of Benetton, the campaign will be brought alive on-ground by a large scale school contact program across 250 schools covering over eight cities in the next few weeks. With Nickelodeon, exam time is sure going to be stress-free with an engaging and exciting line up of activities. The campaigns make sure that the kids de-stress themselves and take a break from studies for a while.



Nickelodeon’s MASTI KA TIME TABLE compiles series of entertaining promos showcasing various fun ways to deal with exam stress. The channel aims to help kids plan their day with regular breaks maintaining balance between study and play.

Sonic will provide tips to children through Shiva with SHIVA BANAYE EXAMS COOL. Armed with easy exam tips Shiva is all set to add a fun element to the stressful season. Kids need to tune in to Sonic, answer simple questions and stand a chance of winning exciting prizes from Shiva.