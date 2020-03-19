Nickelodeon launches a global initiative to help parents and kids during the coronavirus outbreak

Nickelodeon has launched #KidsTogether, a global, multiplatform prosocial initiative with tips for kids and families on how to stay healthy during the viral outbreak, as well as ideas for activities to do together at home.

Featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues & You!, Henry Danger, Bubble Guppies and The Casagrandes, #KidsTogether is intended to serve as an additional resource for parents while providing kid-appropriate, kid-directed information through original short-form videos, interstitials, downloadable activities and social content, with elements aggregated for easy access on a central online destination, NickHelps.

Nickelodeon has seen ratings going up during the covid-19 outbreak with more people staying at home. Nickelodeon’s portfolio of linear networks have been up 16 per cent with Kids two to 11 compared to the prior four weeks. On Monday, ratings surged 36 per cent over the last four weeks’ average, and were up 15 per cent compared to the same time period last year. Nickelodeon itself has been up 18 per cent compared to the last four weeks, also driven by Monday’s strong rise. Ratings for that day were up 27 per cent over the recent average, and +11 per cent compared to last year.

Nickelodeon’s #KidsTogether initiative is part of ViacomCBS and Ad Council’s recently announced #AloneTogether, a national campaign to promote safety and unity in the coronavirus era.