Nickelodeon greenlits two virtually produced series

Nickelodeon has ordered two virtually produced interactive series, pop culture talk show Group Chat: The Show, hosted by Side Hustle stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, and celebrity game show Game Face (working titles), both for premiere this summer. Two trends are converging over at Nickelodeon, which has greenlit a pair of filmed-from home series from popular social media infuencers.

Production of Group Chat: The Show and Game Face for Nickelodeon is overseen by Digital Studios senior VP Ashley Kaplan; Digital Studios VP Luke Wahl; and Unscripted Current Series VP Paul J. Medford.

In the six episode series, Group Chat: The Show, the duo will play games, compete in challenges and give a rundown of the week’s latest popular topics, determined by what kids are talking about on social media. The new six-episode Game Face is a competition series where stars have to guess the identity of disguised celebrity guests, virtually.

