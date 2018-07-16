Nickelodeon creates category benchmarks with ‘Rudra’ and ‘Daduji Shorts’

Known for creating popular and iconic homegrown characters, Indian kids’ entertainment franchise, Nickelodeon adds another feather to its cap.

After the success of ‘Made in India’ characters like Motu Patlu, Shiva and Gattu Battu, the franchise’s latest content innovation with its fifth local IP—India’s first magic toon Prince of Magic, Rudra has emerged in the top 10 of the category in the week of launch and every week from thereon.

Launched on 11 June 2018, Rudra is a magic comedy series that made an entry at seventh position into the top 10 of the kids’ category in the week of launch followed by the second position in the category in the third week of launch, according to BAARC, as confirmed by an official source from the channel. It continues to be in the coveted top 10 week-on-week, a significant feat in the kid’s category.

Nickelodeon’s successful content run continues with the entertaining Daduji Shorts that teach kids life lessons in the most fun and quirky way, nurturing their future. It has emerged as a favourite amongst kids. Released online with the first short on the importance of saving water has already garnered 5.2 million views on Facebook and YouTube, with the series also holding a spot amongst the top 10 shows on VOOT Kids. The immersive storytelling and the adorable character Daduji also led the shorts to feature in the top 10 of the category on television in the second week of its launch.

Speaking about the success of the homegrown characters, Viacom18 head of kids entertainment Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Nickelodeon has always identified white spaces and launched characters that are groundbreaking. Our understanding of kids, their choices and their discerning entertainment needs has helped us introduce characters that are endearing and relatable. The kids, in turn, have loved our shows, stories, and characters and made them a huge success in such a short span. Rudra stands testimony to our endeavor of creating characters that kids adore and cherish.”

Nickelodeon holds a prominent place in the category for innovation. With Pakdam Pakdai, Motu Patlu, Shiva, and Gattu Battu entertaining kids throughout, Rudra Boom Chik Chik Boom will also continue to introduce kids to new genres of entertainment. The vast and diverse content library establishes Nickelodeon as a versatile homegrown content library in the category, driving the category towards new echelons of growth.