Nickelodeon brings fun and excitement for kids this summer

Nickelodeon hosts a spread of new movies and episodes starring favourite Nicktoons who are creating some entertaining moments for kids with a summer special programming line-up that includes:

New episodes of Motu Patlu on Nick and Shiva and Pakdam Pakdai on Sonic.

New series of Power Rangers Ninja Steel on Nick and new season of Masha and the Bear, Team Umizoomi, Shimmer and Shine and Blaze and the Monster Machine on Nick Jr.

Two television movies: Shiva and The Lost tribe premiering on 3 June and Motu Patlu – The Dinosaurs Invasion.

Viacom18 business head, kids’ entertainment cluster Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Kids are the centre of Nickelodeon’s universe and our constant endeavour is to create experiences that money can’t buy for them. It is this intent coupled with our desire to innovate that has made us favourite amongst kids and established our thought leadership in the category. We will continue to curate engagement and initiatives that are pioneering, immersive and provide an unmatched entertainment experience for kids.”

The summer campaign on Nickelodeon will give lucky winners a chance to win the Golden Ticket with their family at the Nickelodeon Universe in Minnesota, USA. The summer fun extends to Sonic with kids getting the chance to be a part of Shiva Gizmo Gang contest which is powered by V Mart and will have segways and VR Headsets as gift hampers.

The Nickelodeon Children’s Film Festival will start on 26 May across 21 cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur among others in India. It will screen Nickelodeon movies like Motu Patlu City of Gold, Pakdam Pakdai in Egypt and The Secret World of Vedas City to name a few.

Nickelodeon and Sonic will engage with kids across the country with a marketing campaign spanning cross channel TV promotions, print communication in leading dailies, on-ground activation, digital and strategic alliances, activation at malls in Mumbai and Delhi, and brand presence at relevant gaming arcades.

The campaign will also see a dedicated micro-site for the kids to submit their answers, interactive posts on social media along with an interactive app serving as another gateway for contest entries.