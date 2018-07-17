Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures bring back ‘Rugrats’ for a new TV series and live-action feature

Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, Lil, Susie and Angelica are returning to small screen for more mischief in 26 new TV episodes and a live-action feature film starring CG characters, as Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have come together to relaunch the popular kids series, Rugrats. These new adventures will celebrate the original property while introducing viewers to a world of new characters.

“Rugrats is hands-down one of the most celebrated cartoons in TV history, and we are thrilled for a whole new audience to meet these iconic characters in brand-new adventures. What was true in 1991 when the original show premiered is still true today: kids are fascinated with the world of babies. We can’t wait for today’s kids to meet Tommy, Chuckie and pals,” commented Viacom Media Networks COO and Interim president Sarah Levy.

Rugrats, the seventh title announced as part of this cross-company initiative, will be written by David Goodman and is due on 13 November, 2020 from Paramount Players — the division of Paramount Pictures devoted to developing and producing co-branded feature films with Viacom’s top media outlets.

Paramount Players president Brian Robbins added, “Now feels like the ideal time to reintroduce this iconic cast of characters to a whole new generation of young fans. Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children.”

Though further details about the cast and other additional information are still kept under wraps, original creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain are brought back on board as executive producers to the series. The production for the series is already underway in Burbank.

This will be the fourth Rugrats movie, joining The Rugrats Movie (1998), which introduced Tommy’s younger brother Dil, Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (2000), which introduced Kimi and Kira, and Rugrats Go Wild, a crossover film with fellow Klasky Csupo series The Wild Thornberrys, released in 2003.