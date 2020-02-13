Nickelodeon adds three senior animation executives

Nickelodeon has added new executives to its to newly created senior positions in animation studio headquarters in Burbank. The new hires are former Fox Animation executive Darlene Caamaño Loquet as SVP of Nickelodeon Movies; former 20th Century Fox TV SVP casting Liz Paulson as SVP of Nickelodeon Animation casting and talent development; and former Walt Disney Animation Studios executive Camille Eden as vice president of Nickelodeon recruiting and talent development.

All three will be reporting to Nickelodeon Animation Studios EVP Ramsey Naito. “Nickelodeon Animation is focused on three vital elements to drive our business forward — building the culture, developing talent and creating great animated content for kids and families everywhere — and Darlene, Liz and Camille are the perfect leaders to bring our creative-lead mission into the future,” said Naito.

In these newly created roles, Caamaño Loquet will oversee Nickelodeon’s movie business, building and managing a slate of content for features and SVOD services. Paulson will run animation casting and talent development for the animation studio which will include development and current series productions, movies and short form content; and Eden will lead the recruitment for the animation studio, finding and placing new talent that will help develop a growing slate of series and feature productions.

At Fox Animation, Caamaño Loquet brought in and packaged several projects including The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Zita the Space Girl and graphic novel Nimona. She began her executive career at DreamWorks Animation / Patchwork Productions.

Paulson at 20th Century Fox Television, oversaw scripted and animation television projects, including American Horror Story, 9-1-1, Empire, Bob’s Burgers, Bless The Harts and Fresh off the Boat, among others.

Eden’s credits at Walt Disney Animation Studios include Frozen 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Moana, Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Frozen and Wreck-It Ralph.