Nickelodeon acquires pre-buy rights for ‘Best & Bester’

Nickelodeon International has picked up pre-buy rights to animated Best & Bester, a co-production from London-based studio Eye Present and Finnish studio Gigglebug Entertainment. The agreement includes creative editorial input, broadcast commitment from Nickelodeon International and YLE, and development funding from Creative Europe.

The 52 x 11-minute animated comedy focuses on two friends who spend their time comparing the best things of all time, all while transforming themselves into whatever they want once per day.

Eye Present, a joint venture between Dexter and creative studio Squint/Opera and Gigglebug Entertainment inked the co-production agreement for Best & Bester in 2018. Creators Joonas Utti and Anttu Harlin are thrilled to have their latest creation signed with a global kids brand, following their credits on 101 Dalmatian Street and Gigglebug.

In addition to 101 Dalmatian Street, Gigglebug Entertainment recently also provided concept development for Disney’s short-form and digital content creation and production for the property. The animated series is based on the 1956 novel by Dodie Smith and the 1961 Walt Disney film One Hundred and One Dalmatians, and follows 101 dogs living by themselves in 21st-century London.