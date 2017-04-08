Niantic teases co-op feature for ‘Pokémon GO’

Pokémon GO has managed to reach out to the masses very easily. Integrating a massively famous IP with alternate reality, Niantic managed to provide players the closest-to-reality experience that any Pokemon game has ever given. The game, soon after its release, became a phenomenon worldwide. Since then, even though the hype has dimmed down a bit, the numbers are going strong with the game.

The game managed to grab multiple awards in the mobile and innovative gaming category, the most recent being one at the BAFTA Awards for the Best Mobile and Handheld Game of the year. Soon after, the company posted a gratification note stating, “We owe the continued momentum and recognition to the dedicated players exploring the world and creating adventures together in Pokémon GO. Each and every award Pokémon GO has won is a testament to the game’s awesome and supportive community. We haven’t had a chance to thank everyone for each of these, so please accept a collective thank you now on behalf of all of us at Niantic and our partners at The Pokémon Company for all of these amazing honours.”



Niantic, CEO, John Hanke revealed that the game has an active user base of 65 million a month, globally. He also hinted that a co-op mode might be coming to the game soon. “With spring arriving in the northern hemisphere, players can look forward to all new cooperative social gameplay experiences in Pokémon GO that will give Trainers new and exciting reasons to get back into the sunshine.” he stated.

Till now Pokémon GO has pretty much been a single player game. A co-op mode might mean the devs are planning to add NPC or bosses for which players have to team up in order to win, so, something similar like raids of MMOs? We can’t be sure till more details are revealed.

More features like trading are expected to come soon as well.