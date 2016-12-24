Niantic launches ‘Pokémon Go’ for Apple Watch & to increase Lure Modules time

According to the recent SuperData report, the mobile gaming market is leading the chart this year with a net $41 billion (up by 18 per cent) in revenues and Pokémon Go is one of the top games in that list. With Pokémon Go being the hot game of the year, this holiday season Niantic Labs recently made the game available on Apple Watch and made additional announcement stating the various giveaways.

The launch comes more than three months after Apple and game developer Niantic Labs revealed that the game would be coming to the smart-watch, squashing the rumours that the game might not be available on iWatch.

The game will help players know how many steps they have taken along with enabling them to hatch the Poké eggs and discover new Pokémon. To recap the core features of Pokémon Go on Apple Watch, here’s what the announcement posted says:

Log each play session as a workout, with gameplay counting toward personal Activity rings

Receive notifications about nearby Pokémon

Count distance toward hatching Pokémon Eggs and receiving Candy with your Buddy Pokémon

Receive notifications about PokéStops nearby and collect items from them

Receive notifications when Eggs hatch and medals are awarded

However, while players will receive notification about any Pokémon nearby, they will need the help of their iPhone to catch it. The post further mentions: This holiday season, experience Pokémon Go and the world around you in a whole new way on Apple Watch. It’s the perfect companion for bundled-up winter walks in the Northern Hemisphere and for fun summer activities in the Southern Hemisphere. And hey, what great timing—you can get a head start on that New Year’s fitness resolution by having some fun now!

As for whether the game would be available on Android Wear or Samsung Gear smart-watches, Niantic is yet to make any announcements.

Niantic further announced that Pokemon Go players will now have more chances to hatch a Togepi (and other Pokémon). “Starting the morning of 25 December, 2016, and through the afternoon of 3 January, 2017 (PST), PokéStops will award one single-use Incubator each day after the first Photo Disc spin. As you visit PokéStops during this time period, there will be a greater chance of finding Eggs that hatch Togepi, Pichu, and several other recently found Pokémon, originally discovered in the Johto region. Special Pikachu wearing festive hats will also be staying around a bit longer! You are more likely to find these limited-edition Pikachu during the time period of this celebration.”

As for the New Year plan, staring from the afternoon of 30 December, 2016, through the afternoon of 8 January, 2017 (PST), the Lure Modules will also last for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes. The post further stated, “The first partner Pokémon and their Evolutions, originally discovered in the Kanto region, are more likely to be encountered. This means a greater chance to catch Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur, as well as Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, plus Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise!”