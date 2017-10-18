NGDC tags Yoozoo Games as their presenting partner for 2017

NASSCOM Gaming Forum today announced that Yoozoo Games, one of the largest global gaming companies as the presenting sponsor for NASSCOM Game Developer Conference 2017 (NGDC), India’s biggest video games development conference in association with Unite India will take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, from 9 to 10 November, with training workshops on 11 November.

With a Games Expo floor featuring Indian games, several international country pavilions and a virtual reality pavilion, NGDC 2017 is shaping up to be the biggest showcase of Indian games development and business talent, and the Go To event for international participants looking at opportunities in the Indian marketplace.

“We are excited to announce the support of our presenting sponsor Yoozoo Games,” said NASSCOM Gaming Forum chairman Rajesh Rao. “Their support has allowed us to increase the scope of the conference and we look forward to NGDC 2017 being our biggest, most informative conference yet”.



NGDC 2017 will feature international and domestic speakers, dedicated tracks focused on games design, publishing/advertising, game art and technology, production and serious games.

The NGDC 2017 awards will also recognise achievements in Indian games development and encourage the creation of original innovative IP in India.

Curated networking events include investor and publisher pitch sessions that will give Indian game developers the opportunity to meet with investors, publishers and business executives.

Unite India will be the most important gathering of regional artists, developers, publishers, training providers and enthusiasts interested in Unity, the market leading platform for creating video games, simulations, interactive and VR/AR content.

“In an emerging gaming market such as India, fuelling ecosystem growth is important and NGDC has been highly effective at unleashing this potential and we are happy to support the NASSCOM team,” said Yoozoo Games India CEO Anuj Tandon. “This is just the start for us to contribute in growing the Indian gaming scene. We will also be showcasing some exciting games at the event.”

For more details, visit the site of NGDC 2017.