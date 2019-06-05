Newegg’s ‘Triple Crown Royale’ to debut at HyperX esports Arena on 22 June

Newegg and Allied Esports has unveiled details for an all-new esports event titled Triple Crown Royale, which will take place at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on 22 June from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.Triple Crown Royale will be the ultimate battle royale challenge, with participants competing in three popular titles: Apex Legends, Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). The competition will be open to the public with the opportunity for select participants to compete against professional players from Counter Logic Gaming (CLG), including Marksman and Psalm from the CLG Fortnite team, and Emy GooseBreeder from the CLG CS:GO Red team.

“This is a great opportunity to bring together the Las Vegas esports community, from fans to the pros themselves. The HyperX Esports Arena has proven to be a popular gamer destination and we have a few surprises in store to make this event truly special,” said Newegg VP marketing Mitesh Patel.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with a meet-and-greet where fans, players, pros and partners will have the chance to interact and take home a number of product giveaways. The stream will go live at 5:30 p.m., with game play beginning at 6 p.m. Two rounds of competition will kick-off with Apex Legends, followed by Fortnite and then PUBG, with cash prizes totalling $5,000 awarded at the end of each round. All attendees will be eligible to win prizes throughout the night, and online viewers will have their own chance to win by tuning in.

“Triple Crown Royale is a brilliant example of what makes esports so unique, exciting and entertaining. Giving talented Las Vegas community players the opportunity to compete against and maybe even beat some of the world’s top players on the HyperX Esports Arena stage is a tremendous way to grow the competitive gaming scene at the grassroots level. And having the opportunity to work with partners who share our vision for incredible live experiences, like Newegg, is an honour and a lot of fun,” said Allied Esports chief revenue and marketing officer Simon Temperley.

General admission spectator tickets to Newegg’s Triple Crown Royale are free, but pre-registration is required. A limited number of competition slots are available to the public at a cost of $15.

To kick off the Triple Crown Royale tournament, Newegg is hosting sweepstakes with a chance to win great PC gaming gear, including an Intel-powered ASUS gaming laptop and an ASUS Republic of Gamers Strix 240Hz monitor.

In March 2019, Newegg and Allied Esports announced a multiyear marketing agreement designating Newegg as a founding partner and official e-commerce partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas.