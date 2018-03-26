NewBlueFX appoints Tathastu Techno Solution as an official distributor of its products in India

NewBlue has announced recently that it has appointed Tathastu Techno Solution as an official distributor for NewBlue products in India. The agreement includes the distribution of NewBlue’s newest products such as Titler Live 3 Broadcast, a high-quality, 3D, animated titling solution for live production and Titler Pro 6, a post-production titling tool that provides editors with a fast and intuitive experience to save money, time, and effort.

“We’re excited to partner with Tathastu Techno Solution and use their expertise of the Indian market to deliver solutions to video editors across India while continuously improve our customers’ experience,” stated NewBlue CEO Todor Fay.

“We are thrilled to partner with NewBlue and have been impressed with their professionalism and technical capability. We are on the brink of introducing a suite of new tools and products that will change the way the video editing industry works. NewBlue has the reputation, the reach and the commitment to deliver this to market – together we will make a very positive impact on providing tools to video editing industry throughout India. I am also impressed with the technical competency and enthusiasm of the NewBlue team, who will deliver top-notch tools and support services our customers expect. This is a great time to take our brand to the next level, and an excellent partnership to make it happen.” stated Tathastu Techno Solution director Chetan Jain.