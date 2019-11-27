New trailer and posters released for ‘Trolls World Tour’

DreamWorks gives us a glimpse at the new trailer and posters for upcoming animated musical adventure sequel Trolls World Tour along with character posters featuring Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Biggie (James Corden), and newcomers Delta Dawn (Kelly Clarkson), Barb (Rachel Bloom), Prince D (Anderson Paak), Tiny Diamond (Kenan Thompson), Tresillo (J Balvin), King Trollex (Anthony Ramos), and Trollzart (Gustavo Dudamel).

In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb, aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends – Biggie, Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Trolls World Tour director Walt Dohrn, who served as co-director on Trolls, is joined by returning producer Gina Shay. The film is co-directed by David P. Smith and co-produced by Kelly Cooney Cilella, both of whom worked on the first Trolls.

The upcoming Trolls World Tour, will be hitting the theatres on 17 April 2020.