New ‘Tomb Raider’ trailer reveals Lara Croft’s backstory as choppy waters lie ahead

The legend of Lara Croft returns to the screen for a third bite of the cherry, and this time, in the shape of Alicia Vikander who takes the Tomb Raider legacy ahead with her upcoming release.

Primarily based on the 2013 game of the same name, a new trailer has surfaced online that captures Croft’s backstory before eventually setting her on a quest to find her missing father, braving some menacing ship-wrecks and tornados on her way to the Dead Sea in an amazing VFX sequence.

Once on the hermit land, Croft encounters Mathias Vogel (Walton Goggins), a rival archaeologist to her father who also holds the latter’s clandestine, while also unscrupulously pursuing a tomb that holds the key to something big.

Vikander, the newest torch-bearer of the kickass female game character, is seen going through the motions here– fisticuffs amid the dense jungle, swimming against the forceful tides, lung-bursting chases and what not, promising high-octane action and visual delight.

Rising Sun Pictures, Scanline VFX and Soho VFX have helmed the visual effects for the movie.

A Warner Bros. Pictures distribution, Tomb Raider is directed by Roar Uthaug and releases on 16 March 2018.