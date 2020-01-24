New Resident Evil 3 Remake Collector’s edition revealed

When Capcom announced its remake of Resident Evil 3 last month for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, it also gave us a glimpse of a special collector’s edition featuring an awesome Jill Valentine figurine. While it started as America-only, it is now being planned for rest of the other countries.

As per Capcom, the collector’s edition will be available at participating retailers in Europe, as well as Africa and the Middle East. Besides featuring a physical copy of the remake, it has the same Jill Valentine figure, printed art book, and poster of a Racoon City map that the United States version has. It even has the same special ol’ fashioned chest-looking case. While the latter has a digital copy of the soundtrack, the former will release the soundtrack across two CDs.

In Resident Evil 3, S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine, one of video games’ most iconic heroines, flees a city being consumed by zombies and other horrifying creatures. Built with Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, Resident Evil 3 uses modernized gameplay to combine action with classic survival horror in vivid high-definition. Jill’s harrowing experiences in Resident Evil 3 take place in the nightmarish hours leading up to and following the events in Resident Evil 2, shedding new light on the plight of Raccoon City’s residents. Every hope of escape is cut off by another star in the Resident Evil franchise: the towering Bio Organic Weapon Nemesis. This brutal yet intelligent monstrosity uses an arsenal of high-powered weaponry to indiscriminately eliminate any surviving S.T.A.R.S. members in the city–with Jill being his final target.

The remake of Resident Evil 3 is scheduled to release worldwide on 3 April via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official pitch from Capcom: