New ‘Rampage’ trailer has more VFX treat for action junkies

We were all given a glimpse of the Dwayne Johnson-starrer Rampage that has the former’s primatologist character developing a close bond with an albino gorilla that’s soon under the radar of the Department of the Homeland Security, through a teaser last year.

Loosely based on the video game of the same name by Midway Games, the simian goes on a rampage; wreaking havoc in the city after a genetic experiment goes haywire and ultimately renders the creature gigantic enough to take down a skyscraper with a whip.

In the second official trailer released today, we are greeted with more moments of Davis Okoye (Johnson) and the gorilla warming up to each other that’s also powdered with the star’s cheeky banters, hereby teasing intermittent light-heartedness amid the deadly depredations. However, the albino gorilla soon takes up the role of a Good Samaritan when another humongous monster appears and inflicts mass destruction, causing a face-off between the two.

Helmed by Hydraulx, Scanline VFX and Weta Digital, the latest Rampage clip features new and more breath-taking VFX shots. The sequence featuring both the creatures fighting is as adrenaline-pumping as the catastrophe depicted within the city is gut-wrenching, promising another visual treat in store for the adrenaline junkies.

Hydraulx co-founder Colin Strause, well-known for Alien vs Predator and Skyline series, is the production VFX supervisor.

A Warner Bros. Pictures release, Rampage opens in cinemas on 20 April 2018.