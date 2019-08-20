New Rambo V: Last Blood Trailer is out

New teaser trailer for Rambo: Last Blood has been released and Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character is slaying it. The new footage shows John Rambo fusing it with a cartel to save a friend’s daughter, and as you can see he will turn the world upside down to make sure she comes home safe.
You can check out the full teaser in the video above.
!!! THE NEW TEASER. !!!! “HE DID NOT START IT , BUT HE WILL END IT “
Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.
As per the synopsis, this will probably be Rambo’s last time out, though if the movie ends up hitting at the box office John Rambo could make another appearance, perhaps passing the torch to someone else.
Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.
Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters 20th September 2019