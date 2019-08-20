Latest Videos


New Rambo V: Last Blood Trailer is out

7:44 pm 20/08/2019 By AnimationXpress Team

New teaser trailer for Rambo: Last Blood has been released and Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character is slaying it. The new footage shows John Rambo fusing it with a cartel to save a friend’s daughter, and as you can see he will turn the world upside down to make sure she comes home safe.

You can check out the full teaser in the video above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

!!! THE NEW TEASER. !!!! “HE DID NOT START IT , BUT HE WILL END IT “

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters 20th September 2019

