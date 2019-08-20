New Rambo V: Last Blood Trailer is out

New teaser trailer for Rambo: Last Blood has been released and Sylvester Stallone’s iconic character is slaying it. The new footage shows John Rambo fusing it with a cartel to save a friend’s daughter, and as you can see he will turn the world upside down to make sure she comes home safe.

You can check out the full teaser in the video above.

Rambo: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg based on a screenplay by Matthew Cirulnick and Sylvester Stallone, and stars Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada. You can check out the official description below.