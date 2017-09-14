New poster and trailer for ‘SuperMansion: Drag Me To Halloween’

Crackle has released a new poster and trailer for their stop-motion animated show SuperMansion: Drag Me To Halloween. The Crackle and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Halloween special will premiere on 5 October at New York Comic Con 2017.

In the trailer, The League of Freedom experiences all the fun and adventures of Halloween. It is Titanium Rex’s (voice of Bryan Cranston) least favourite night of the year, fraught with beautiful ghosts, demonic spirits, evil dentists, and even some unforeseen attractions mixed in.

Special guests include comedians Lake Bell (Childrens Hospital) as Millicent and Phil LaMarr (Futurama). In addition to Cranston, the special guests join SuperMansion stars Keegan-Michael Key (voice of American Ranger), Jillian Bell (voice of Viking Woman, Clown Girl), Tucker Gilmore (voice of Black Saturn), Zeb Wells (voice of Robobot) and Heidi Gardner (voice of Cooch).

SuperMansion is created by Matthew Senreich (Robot Chicken) and Zeb Wells, who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner. SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween is written by Tom Sheppard (Robot Chicken) and Wells. The special is directed by Nick Simotas (SuperMansion).

One can check the premiere of SuperMansion: Drag Me To Halloween on the free streaming network Crackle, on 5 October.