New ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ trailer packs a hefty visual punch

Humongous robotic creatures lock horns and high rise constructions are turned to rubble in the new trailer of Pacific Rim: Uprising. The second one by Legendary Entertainment, that surfaced today, promises to take the stakes a notch higher than last time, and visual effects, more gripping.

Helmed majorly by Double Negative, the new clip has VFX written all over it. Featuring breathtakingly ginormous creatures engaging in devastating fights, Uprising teases the return of the much maligned Kaiju threat, while there’s a new Jaeger pilot in Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) who has to spearhead a movement against the former’s invasion and protect the existence of mankind.

The sci-fi actioner in line is plausibly loaded with VFX and CG-created scenes, and has an uncanny resemblance to the Transformers franchise; both in its scale and the stature of machines.

A new war is about to be waged and the Pacific Rim sequel seems to have captured the misadventures through eye-catching visuals tying to complement the gravity of the issue between the two concerned entities.

Produced by Legendary Entertainment, Pacific Rim: Uprising is directed by Steven DeKnight and opens in theatres on 23 March 2018.