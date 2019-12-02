New Marvel’s Avengers Prequel Comic announced

In the run up to the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game from developer Crystal, Marvel is set to support the big premiere with several prequel comics. The latest of these is one-shot featuring the game’s Bruce Banner and his monstrous alter-ego, the Hulk.

Considering the fact that the full plot of the video game remains shrouded, there is still some time left before we actually find out what it would be like. The comic, written by Jim Zub with art from Ariel Olivetti, shows that Banner is working with a scientist to perhaps rein in his other half in the run up to the events of the game.

Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.

Marvel’s Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on 15 May 2020.