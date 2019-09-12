New licensees line up for DreamWorks’ ‘Trolls World Tour’ consumer products launch

Universal Brand Development has announced new global licensees for the upcoming theatrical debut for Trolls World Tour in 2020. Hasbro will be seen returning as the global master toy licensee and will be joined by LEGO group. Also returning for the next in the series is Just Play, TOMY, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Crayola, Disguise Costumes and KIDdesigns.

“With its irreverent humor and award-winning music, the feel-good versatility of the Trolls franchise has licensees and fans across the globe excited for more. Looking ahead to Trolls World Tour, we’re teaming up with major brands and licensees to create dynamic collections that are bright and bold and that inspire fans to celebrate their own unique, individual style and share their happiness 365 days a year,” said Universal Brand Development vice president- franchise strategy Heather Oster.

For the food and beverage segment, partnerships include General Mills, The Kraft-Heinz Company, Pez Candy USA, and Ferrara candy. In the health and beauty area, Bayer, Centric Beauty LLC, Colgate-Palmolive, Conair Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and The Crème Shop have products on deck.

The North American publishing program includes an array of books in various formats from Penguin Random House, Bendon, Phidal, Phoenix, and Readerlink. International publishing partners include Egmont, Topps, Hachette Livre, Editorial Planeta, Centum Books, Mondadori, Panini, Edel and Scholastic.

Trolls World Tour products will begin hitting retail on 1 January 2020.