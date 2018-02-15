New ‘Incredibles 2’ trailer probes Jack-Jack’s hidden abilities

It has been a long time coming, but the Incredibles regardless haven’t lost the fanfare it sparked back in 2004. A sequel was always waiting in the wings, until Disney Pixar finally unveiled its first teaser last year. And now much to the delight, the makers have launched another footage of the upcoming The Incredibles 2, giving a sneak peek into the highly anticipated movie.

The new clip shows how Mrs.Incredible aka Elastigirl leaves to work with a business tycoon who has grand plans of bringing “superheroes back into the sunlight,” leaving hubby Mr.Incredible shoulder the responsibilities at home; helping the kids with their homework or even narrate bed-time stories to their munchkin Jack-Jack!

The movie presumably takes off from where its previous installment left – The Underminer announcing his arrival to the city with massive explosions and the Incredibles jumping into the mix to save the day. However, this one looks more like probing Jack-Jack’s hidden superpowers, a glimpse of which was given in the climax of the earlier movie when Syndrome tries to kidnap him. We might get to see of more of it here, as Mr.Incredible confides in Edna Mode for parental guidance till Elastigirl returns from her duty.

A Pixar Animation Studios Production, The Incredibles 2 is directed by Brad Bird and releases on 15 June 2018.