New Images of ‘Venom’ released showcasing Eddie Brock, Dr. Carlton Drake, and the Venom symbiote

New images for Sony Picture Films’ Venom are released by Entertainment Weekly just days before the San Diego Comic-Con. Sony Pictures Films will be coming to the convention with Venom and Spider-Man at 6.15 pm on 20 July in Hall H.

“As far as Marvel characters, I have to say for me, Venom looks the coolest,” Hardy said. “That sounds a bit shallow! But I appreciate that he has a kind of brazen swagger and a zero foxtrot attitude.”

The film focuses on the Venom’s human counterpart Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) who is trying to find work as a journalist. In the process, he begins investigating the Life Foundation and its leader, Dr. Carlton Drake (played by Riz Ahmed). During the investigation, he learns about the slimy, tar-like alien which is commonly known by symbiote. Due to certain life-changing events, symbiote gives him an alternate personality possessing extraordinary powers by residing in his head.

Director Ruben Fleischer also offers his take, “Usually a human gets imbued with powers or an alien comes from outer space and has to figure out how to live on our Earth.” He continues, “But this is really about a relationship between two people who have to work together to create this hybrid symbiotic relationship.”

Venom is set for release on 5 October 2018.