July 14-2018
New Images of ‘Venom’ released showcasing Eddie Brock, Dr. Carlton Drake, and the Venom symbiote

5:00 pm 14/07/2018 By AnimationXpress Team

VenomNew images for Sony Picture Films’ Venom are released by Entertainment Weekly just days before the San Diego Comic-Con. Sony Pictures Films will be coming to the convention with Venom and Spider-Man at 6.15 pm on 20 July in Hall H.

“As far as Marvel characters, I have to say for me, Venom looks the coolest,” Hardy said. “That sounds a bit shallow! But I appreciate that he has a kind of brazen swagger and a zero foxtrot attitude.”

The film focuses on the Venom’s human counterpart Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) who is trying to find work as a journalist. In the process, he begins investigating the Life Foundation and its leader, Dr. Carlton Drake (played by Riz Ahmed). During the investigation, he learns about the slimy, tar-like alien which is commonly known by symbiote. Due to certain life-changing events, symbiote gives him an alternate personality possessing extraordinary powers by residing in his head.

Director Ruben Fleischer also offers his take, “Usually a human gets imbued with powers or an alien comes from outer space and has to figure out how to live on our Earth.” He continues, “But this is really about a relationship between two people who have to work together to create this hybrid symbiotic relationship.”

Venom is set for release on 5 October 2018.

Venom

