Haven Island, located somewhere in Maldives, has three different targets for Agent 47 – Ljudmila Vetrova, a former confidence trickster and the public face of Haven Island; Tyson Williams, the founder and CEO of the island; and Steven Bradley, a technical wizard and the brains behind Haven Island’s proprietary software platform.

Hitman 2 is a stealth video game developed by IO Interactive and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is the seventh entry in the Hitman video game series and is the sequel to the 2016 game Hitman.

Along with Haven Island, expansion pass owners also get access to the Special Assignments Pack 2. Haven Island is clocked in at a download size of 3.5GB on consoles and 2.5GB on PC, while the Special Assignments Pack 2 has a download size of 8.5GB on consoles and 7.5GB on PC.