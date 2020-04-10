New esports management company Forevr, to feature ‘Dota 2’ and ‘CS:GO’ players as clients

A new esports management company Forevr, has featured some of Dota 2 and CS:GO’s top players as their clients.

The company’s clientele includes two-time TI-winning captain Johan “N0tail” Sundstein from OG, the team’s midlaner Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, and Na’vi CS:GO player Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev.

Forevr’s CEO Marc Ogihara describes their roster as boutique and he has turned his eye to esports, about a year ago, after meeting team Astralis’ founder Frederik Byskov.

Ogihara shared with The Esports Observer that, “He knew from the business that esports players were not represented by full 360° management. They either had legal representation and a marketing agency and all these different sources they were speaking to. We wanted to create a management agency that the sports world has and that I also worked within the music industry”

Forevr was initially a self-funded esports agency, but Byskov joined on as an investor and advisor. With that, Forevr now has a small central team that works with content teams and legal representatives.Players have a hub they can trust, and they know they can always go-to for whatever requirements they have, travel and advancing [their careers] as well,” according to Ogihara.

The company will offer services in multiple areas including:

Sales

Social Media

Marketing

Content Creation

Branding

Legal

Business Management

Although streamers like Ninja, Shroud and summiting have been managed by streamer management firms (like Loaded.gg) for years now, this is perhaps the first time esports players from the Dota 2 scene and the CS:GO scene have signed with a player management firm. It is certainly an important step in the evolution and transition of esports players into the mainstream.