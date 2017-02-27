New ‘Cars 3′ trailer: ‘More speed, more horsepower, more of everything’

The initial teaser for Cars 3 turned dark as the star of the film, Lightning McQueen was shown going through a horrible crash, somersaulting through the air during a race. The scenario turns grim with crashed parts of the car and sparks flying around. In the backdrop of heavy breathing sounds, the text read, “From this moment, everything will change”.

Now, an ‘Extended Look’ clip has been released where Lightning McQueen is up against his own mortality and while ageing, he has to compete with a bunch of new and hi-tech competitors, who are ‘better, stronger and faster’. He must struggle through his way to be relevant in the scenario. A new young generation racer, Jackson Storm, seems like the ultimate antagonist in this movie.

Some of the plot details of the movie has been revealed with the official description of the movie. It reads: “Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!”

The new trailer – “Next Generation” Extended Look which was released during Daytona 500, shows the protagonist, McQueen struggling to stay in the race as he has always been. The voice-line says, “You can’t turn back the clock kid, but you can wind it up again.” Interspersing McQueen’s old days with the new movie’s plot, the fim will cater to the adult audience equally as it will enthral the kids with its well done animation.

Directed by Brian Fee (Cars 2, Ratatouille), Pixar’s Cars 3 opens on 16 June, 2017.