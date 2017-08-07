Nektons explore the mysterious depths of ocean in brand new season 2 of ‘The Deep’

DHX Media, Technicolor and A Stark Production have announced several new international broadcast deals for the CG-animated underwater adventure series, The Deep.

Newly signed deals for season two’s 13 half-hour episodes include Universal Kids (U.S.), Nickelodeon (Greece), NRK Super (Norway), YLE (Finland), POP (Italy), Biggs (Portugal), RTBF’s OUFtivi (Belgium), MBC3 (Middle East), Minimax (CEE), KidZone TV (Baltics), Multimania (Russia), Hop! (Israel), SVT (Sweden), TSR (Switzerland), SRC (French Canada) and Zap (Angola and Mozambique).

The Deep follows the adventures of the Nekton family which is a brilliant team of underwater explorers. With a state-of-the-art technology and an unquenchable thirst for discovery, the Nektons explore the mysterious depths of the ocean, where most of our world lies unexplored and unexplained.

Season two’s much anticipated new episodes will debut on Australia’s ABC ME daily from 22 August, and started rolling out weekly in July on the UK’s CBBC in their popular Faves at Five Slot.

“A commitment to a second season of The Deep from so many international broadcasters is testament to the show’s massive popularity with kids and families, worldwide,” said DHX Media EVP distribution and content Josh Scherba. “The Deep is fun, fresh and full of excitement, and we are extremely pleased with the results of this collaboration with Technicolor and A Stark Production.”

The animated series has garnered international industry awards, including the 2017 Kidscreen Award for best new series (kids category) and most recently, the Golden Sparrow Award at the German Children’s Media Festival.

The Deep is a co-production between Australia based A Stark Production (scripts, design and music) and Canada based DHX Media (animation, voices and post-production), with distribution also handled by DHX Media. Technicolor, underlying rights holder to The Deep, has oversight of the brand’s licensing extensions, with CPLG (a DHX Media company) serving as the multi-territory licensing agent for the brand.