New animated series, ‘Gigantosaurus’ to air on Disney Junior Worldwide (excluding India and Taiwan)

Paris-based producer and distributor Cyber ​​Group Studios announces the airing of the new pre-school series “Gigantosaurus” on Disney Junior Worldwide, excluding India and Taiwan, beginning in 2019. The series has already been picked up by France Televisions in France and Super RTL in Germany.

Gigantosaurus, a new full CGI animated series based on the best selling book by world renowned author Jonny Duddle, (published by Templar Publishing), is aimed at kids aged four to six. In the series, four young dinosaur friends explore a pre-historic world of adventure where the most exciting mystery of all is Gigantosaurus, the biggest and fiercest dinosaur anyone has ever seen. Inquisitive Mazu, playful Tiny, timid Bill and courageous Rocky all want to discover the secrets of the elusive Gigantosaurus, and will find out they all have something to learn from him too.

Cyber Group Studios, chairman and CEO, Pierre Sissmann says: “This is a very exciting project for us and we are thrilled to partner with Disney Junior Worldwide on this very ambitious new series. Gigantosaurus will recreate in a funny and entertaining way for preschoolers, the world where dinosaurs lived, in a lush and realistic environment.”

The series will be directed by Olivier Lelardoux, a senior studio VP of Cyber Group Studios who formerly directed the three seasons of ZOU, an Emmy award-nominated series, which has been watched by over 100 Million children in over 150 countries in 31 languages.