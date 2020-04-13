Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell and Ultraman come together in a crossover promo

Netflix and Production I.G. will soon be joining forces for a new CG animated take on Ghost in the Shell with the original anime series, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, later this month. With the release of this much awaited comeback only a couple of weeks away, Ghost in the Shell has shaken hands with another major CG anime series from Netflix’s library, Tsuburaya Productions’ Ultraman. Both series serve as faux sequels and reboots to their respective franchises, which is the common threat between them.

Netflix has shared a teaser featuring the worlds of the two franchises for a short time. Unfortunately there’s no enough direct crossing over from the two series, but the official Twitter account for Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 shared a promotional poster bringing them closer.

Beside this crossover promo, came the confirmation of a few new characters and cast additions to the series that include Kaiji Soze as John Smith, Shigeo Kiyama as Kurisu Otomo Teito, Megumi Han as Purin Ezaki, and Kenjiro Tsuda as Standard joining much of the returning cast from the previous iterations of the Ghost in the Shell‘s anime outings.

There’s also going to be a second season of Ultraman releasing in the future soon. We are looking forward to Netflix’s new Ghost in the Shell anime and Ultraman‘s upcoming second season as these two big properties are getting the CG animated treatment.