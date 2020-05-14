Netflix to stream the final season of ’13 Reasons Why’ on 5 June

Netflix has revealed that the fourth and final season of its acclaimed series 13 Reasons Why will premiere on 5 June.

The streaming colossal announced the final season of the teen drama will take on from the last season finale, featuring an emotional Dylan Minnette (who plays Clay Jensen) and other cast members.

Based on the Jay Asher novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why season one followed Clay as he uncovered why his friend Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) committed suicide by listening to cassette tapes she left for him.

The upcoming fourth season which finds Selena Gomez as an executive producer, will show the Liberty High School students preparing to graduate, while concealing a lot of secrets after Bryce Walker’s murder.

Brian Yorkey, who developed the series earlier told about the final season to EW, “Certainly we saw at the end of the third season that Winston can alibi Monty and is upset at the way Monty was used by these kids to, in his mind, get away with murder, so Winston is certainly going to be a significant factor in season four. He is going to be trying to find out what really happened and in his own way get some sort of justice and closure for Monty, who he only had brief encounters with but we’ll find meant a lot to him.”

He also added, “The fourth season of the series is about how they are going to live through this and see if they can escape their past. No one truly escapes their past but can we heal, can we deal with what we’ve done and what’s been done to us and can we find a way to move on and have a future?”

13 Reasons Why has received mixed reviews, going on to become Netflix’s one of the most-talked-about series. It also faced criticism for graphical portrayals of suicide and sexual assault. Netflix subsequently added strong advisory warnings before season one’s ninth, 12th and 13th episodes and edited the finale’s suicide scene ahead of the third season in 2019.

Although seasons one to three featured 13 episodes each, the final season will return with only 10 installments, with the final episode titled, ‘Graduation’ a seemingly appropriate send-off for the teen-characters.