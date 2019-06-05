Netflix to release DreamWorks”Jurassic World’ animated series

Revived by the successful Jurassic World movies, the Jurassic Park franchise is ready to deliver more dinosaur-filled content in near future, with DreamWorks Animation producing a new animated action-adventure series with Netflix.

Titled Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, the series tracks a group of six teenagers who were chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp, but the campers are stranded and have to learn to survive when dinosaurs take over.

The series is set in the same timeline as the 2015 Jurassic World movie and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, with Scott Kreamer (Pinky Malinky) and Lane Lueras (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) serving as showrunners, and Zack Stentz as the consulting producer.

Debuting in 2020, it is part of DreamWorks ongoing multi-year agreement with Netflix to produce animated kids and family programming, under which it has already launched 18 original series. Jurassic World isn’t the the only TV series DreamWorks has re-imagined based on a Universal title. The Fast & Furious animated series is premiering later this year.

The Jurassic World franchise has grossed US$5 billion worldwide, according to DWA, with the third installment heading to theaters in 2021.with a Jurassic World 3 film featuring the same star, Chris Pratt, is set to be released in 2021.