Netflix to premiere ‘Pokémon Journeys’ in the US Netflix on 12 June

Netflix and The Pokémon Company International announced that upcoming seasons of the Pokémon animated series will premiere exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. The agreement will make Netflix the sole home for future episodes of the show, beginning with the first 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys on June 12.

The new episodes will join a wide slection of the other past seasons of the show currently on Netflix, along with the recent movie, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution, which premiered globally on Netflix in February.

“With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.,” said The Pokémon Company International senior vice president of international business Emily Arons. “We can’t waiat for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June.”

Pokémon Journeys follows Ash and his faithful Pokémon, Pikachu, as they head to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to studying Pokémon from all over the world. There he meets Goh, another boy who’s as enthusiastic about the subject as Ash is, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to be research fellows.