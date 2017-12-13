Netflix to premiere DWA’s six original series in 2018

Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television are set to release six new original series in 2018 beginning with Trolls: The Beat Goes On! premiering 19 January 2018, exclusively on Netflix. The new slate includes series inspired by DreamWorks’ animated films as well as classic properties including an all-new She-Ra.

DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!

Picking up where the film left off, the Netflix original series is an all-new chapter in the adventures of the Trolls as Poppy, Branch and all of Troll Village will keep the party going in their forest home. Executive produced by Matthew Beans (Robot Chicken), the series features Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect 1 and 2) and Amanda Leighton (This Is Us, The Fosters) as the voices of Branch and Poppy with original songs written and produced by Alana Da Fonseca (Pitch Perfect 3). The series will premiere exclusively on Netflix in USA, Canada, Latin America, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the Nordics, Benelux and France.

She-Ra

From Eisner award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) comes a modern take on the 80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans. The trailblazing property originally debuted in 1985 to satisfy overwhelming demand for a female lead fantasy series. With Stevenson’s voice at the helm, fans might be in store for an epic and timely tale that celebrates female friendship and empowerment, lead by a warrior princess tailor made for today. The series will be available to Netflix members worldwide.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Boss Baby, with the help of his big brother and partner-in-crime Tim, continues to navigate the cutthroat corporate jungle gym of Baby Corp, while angling to achieve the near-impossible, the work-life balance of a modern career baby. From Emmy-winning executive producer Brandon Sawyer (Penguins of Madagascar), the series will be available to Netflix members worldwide.

Harvey Street Kids

From its never-ending games of kickball to the infinite flavours of its ice cream truck to the greatest climbing tree in the universe, every day on Harvey Street feels like a Saturday. And that’s largely thanks to the Harvey Girls Audrey, Lotta, and Dot, the block’s self-appointed guardians and the world’s best BFFs. They will do whatever it takes to keep Harvey Street the best block to never grow up on and transform every afternoon into a wild adventure. From executive producer Brendan Hay (Dawn of the Croods, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) and Emmy-nominated supervising producer Aliki Theofilopoulos (Phineas & Ferb, Descendants: Wicked World), the series will be available to Netflix members worldwide.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

Based on the books by Dav Pilkey, DreamWorks The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants follows the adventures of George Beard and Harold Hutchins. It’s a story about two best friends who’ve bonded through their love of pranking, comic books and being a thorn in Principal Krupp’s side. Their fun gets them mixed up in adventures crazier than their outrageous comic books, which is when they call on their greatest creation: Captain Underpants! From Peabody award and Emmy-winning executive producer Peter Hastings (Animaniacs, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness), the series will be available to Netflix members worldwide.

Trollhunters (Part 3) and 3 Below (Second installment of Tales of Arcadia Trilogy)

DreamWorks Trollhunters Part 3 premieres in 2018. 3 Below, the second series in the previously announced Tales of Arcadia trilogy, will premiere in late 2018 and a final chapter, Wizards, is set to debut in 2019.