Netflix to extend its library by adding 21 animated features from Studio Gibhli

After making Ghibli movies digitally available for viewers to download, Netflix has now announced that it will be adding 21 features from the Japanese classic animation house, Studio Gibhli. The deal was made with Franco-German distributor Wild Bunch International, which represents Ghibli films globally.

Netflix subscribers in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America will have access to the Ghibli library subtitled in 28 languages and dubbed in up to 20 languages. Beginning 1 February 2020, titles like Castle in the Sky, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Only Yesterday, Porco Rosso, Ocean Waves, and Tales from Earthsea will be available outside U.S, Canada and Japan.

On 1 March, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Princess Mononoke, My Neighbors the Yamadas, Spirited Away, The Cat Returns, Arrietty, and The Tale of The Princess Kaguya will be added to the streamer. And from 1 April, Pom Poko, Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, From Up on Poppy Hill, The Wind Rises, and When Marnie Was There will be up on Netlfix for fans to enjoy.

Producer Toshio Suzuki at Studio Ghibli said, “In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We’ve listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience.”

Founded in 1985 by Isao Takahata and Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli has produced 22 feature-length films, giving the audience some legendary classics to binge watch.