Netflix to cease streaming of Marvel movies soon

Netflix has always been the go-to service for all the devout Marvel anoraks to relive the exhilarating MCU experience over and over again. But unfortunately, the popular OTT platform is all set to stop streaming the movies soon. This year’s Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the last pair of flicks to make it to the platform.

However, the good news is, all the Marvel roll-outs hereafter would be moving to Disney’s new untitled streaming service instead! And it all begins with Captain Marvel next year. A renowned American print publication quoted that all of the films that Walt Disney Studios releases in theaters will subsequently flow to the Disney streaming platform instead of Netflix.

Monetary reasons have drove this move, as Disney would now be sole beneficiary of all the subscription money from the fans by amassing all its productions exclusively on its platform. However, until now, Disney pocketed only a certain share of it as Marvel licensed the film rights to a third party in Netflix.

Set to lunch next year, the latest entrant to the streaming circuit would also feature animation classics as well as new Star Wars movies, though Marvel’s live-action TV series would continue to live on Netflix. Dardevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones are some of the web television series that live on the platform, and rumors suggest there no plans to take them away too, as of now.