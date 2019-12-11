Netflix to adapt Paul McCartney book into animated film

Netflix and Gaumont are producing a new animated feature film from iconic songwriter, author and filmmaker Paul McCartney, titled High in the Clouds. Timothy Reckart, who earned an Oscar nomination for his 2012 animated short Head Over Heels and directed the 2017 animation film The Star, is directing High In The Clouds from a screenplay by Paddington scribe Jon Croker.

The movie follows an imaginative teenage squirrel named Wirral, who finds himself mixed up with a bunch of teenage ruffian rebels who live high in the clouds, after he accidentally antagonizes Gretsch the owl — the gang’s tyrannical leader (and a fabulous singer) who steals the voice of anyone who upstages her.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix,” said Oscar and 18-time Grammy award winner McCartney. “They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no-one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience. I’ve always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

High in the Clouds is produced by Bob Shaye, the late Michael Lynne, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, and McCartney.