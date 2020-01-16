Netflix teams up with animation firm Nexus Studios for dark comedy ‘The House’

Netflix has ordered an eccentric dark animated comedy, titled The House, after partnering with animation firm Nexus Studios and a bunch of leading stop frame animation directors. The project centers on a house and the surreal tales of three generations of families who made it their home.

The House will be produced at Nexus Studios’ London unit. Nexus, which also has a studio in LA, is behind Academy Award-nominated short This Way Up and Emmy-nominated Back to The Moon.

“Nexus Studios has a remarkable history of working with the best animators from all over the world. We’re thrilled to partner with Nexus and their incredible directors to bring The House to life,” said Netflix head of adult animation Mike Moon.

There are three different directors for the planned three chaapters. Belgian creators Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels of This Magnificent Cake fame, will direct one chapter; Swedish director and animator Niki Lindroth von Bahr, whose short film received top prizes at Annecy and the Toronto International Film Festival, will direct another chapter, and Paloma Baeza, creator of BAFTA-winner short film Poles Apart, will direct another chapter.

Nexus Studios co-founder and producer Charlotte Bavasso commented, “The House is a collection of cinematic stories that are intelligent, witty, inquisitive, warm and yet packed with offbeat humour. For this project, Nexus are bringing together, for the very first time, three of the most unique and multi-awarded voices in independent stop motion animation today in Niki, Marc & Emma and Paloma. This production is an organic collaboration between brilliant and like-minded storytellers. We’re thrilled to have found in Netflix such a perfect home for The House.”