Netflix takes over the iconic New York City movie theater for movie screenings, events and releases

Streaming giant Netflix has lately taken over the lease of the iconic New York City movie theater, The Paris to use it for movie screenings, events and releases. The theater was shut down in August.

Netflix intends to use the theater for releases and special events, including screenings. Earlier this month, Netflix screened the movie Marriage Story at the Manhattan theater, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. The movie is about a couple that’s divorcing, and it’s scheduled to release on 6 December selected theaters in the U.S. and U.K.

Commenting on this acquisition, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a press release, “After 71 years, the Paris Theatre has an enduring legacy, and remains the destination for a one-of-a-kind movie-going experience. We are incredibly proud to preserve this historic New York institution so it can continue to be a cinematic home for film lovers.”

The theater had a grand opening back in 1948 with Marlene Dietrich inaugurating the ceremony. The theater originally showed French movies and developed a reputation for showing parallel movies. The latest movie it screened before Netflix took over was titled Pavarotti by Ron Howard.

Hotshots of the industry including famed movie director Steven Spielberg, have spoken out against the inclusion of Netflix in awards ceremonies like the Oscars, arguing that the company only produces TV films. However, Netflix has been producing films that have theatrical releases as well, before they debut on the service. (The Two Popes and I Lost My Body are both set for theatrical releases.)