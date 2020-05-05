Netflix takes on board former DreamWorks veteran

Netflix has appointed Bruce Daitch as VP of animation for production. Daitch, who was a former executive at DreamWorks Animation for over 20 years (including COO and CFO), will oversee production strategy and operations for Netflix’s global animation business as the company leans into the kids & family toon space.

He will also have oversight of the Netflix animation studios in Los Angeles and report to Ty Warren, VP of Physical Production, and work closely with the content and production teams in the original feature and series animation divisions to grow the global Netflix slate.

Daitch’s appointment comes as Netflix has partnered with top talent such as Jorge R. Gutiérrez (Book of Life), Glen Keane (The Little Mermaid), and Nora Twomey (The Secret of Kells) on upcoming films and series.

VP of original animation Melissa Cobb continues to lead the kids and family content team (movies and series), director of original series Mike Moon oversees adult animation series, and director of content for Japan John Derderian is still in charge of anime.