Netflix renews ‘Locke and Key’ for a second season

Netflix has greenlit a second season of its comic book adaptation series, Locke and Key.

The news of this renewal comes after Locke and Key debuted in February and the sequel season was confirmed on social media. The new season will find the Locke siblings taking on the roles as the new ‘keepers’ of the Keys.

Commenting on season two, Netflix Original Series VP Brian Wright said to Deadline, “Based on the incredible graphic novel from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke and Key captivated audiences around the world at every twist and turn. We are so proud to have been part of this show and can’t wait to see all that Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and the entire creative team have in store for season two.”

Locke and Key is a coming-of-age supernatural drama, that revolves around the Locke siblings after their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances. The three siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

“We are thrilled to be continuing the journey of Locke and Key alongside all of our amazing collaborators. We are grateful to Netflix for all their support, especially at this difficult time, and look forward to bringing you the exciting next chapter of our story.” added executive producers and co-showrunners Cuse and Averill.

The star cast of the first season of Locke and Key included Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Aaron Ashmore, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck.